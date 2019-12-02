Hyderabad Vet Murder: Allu Arjun Gets Trolled For His Ill-timed Tweet On Ala Vaikunthapurramloo

Allu Arjun, one of the biggest names in Telugu cinema, recently tweeted that the much-loved Samajavaragamana number from Ala Vaikunthapurramloo has crossed 100 million views on YouTube in record time. The mass hero also thanked his fans for making it possible, implying their support means a lot to him.

"Samajavaragamana ! Fastest Viewed & Liked Song. Thank you all for all the Love . #Samajavaragama #alavaikunthapuramuloo," said Bunny.

Not surprisingly, several movie buffs slammed the 'Stylish Star' for sending out a celebratory tweet at a time when almost everyone is upset about the rape and murder of a lady doctor in Hyderabad.

Here, we present the top tweets.

Abirami Krishnamoothy Reddy @AbiramiKrishna7 Your fans are ignoring the trend for the same as the situation is not good now. Andd you are celebrating it. Wonder who is the star and who the fan is ʍαhε$h hølιc @ChanduFanOfMB71 Areyyy.. Siggu ledaraa.. Thupak 💦 State motham ammai rape issue gurunchi matladkumtee.. Siggu lekunda movie promotions chestunnav.. Em kukka bathukuraa nee Anjali @Anjali_9999 #Samajavaragamana is a sensational song No doubt But wrong tweet at this point of time sarileru neekevvaru @Raj__dhfm World antha monna ki jarigina incident gurinchi bhadhapaduthunte madyalo nee records gola entra Cunni

In case, you did not know, the likes of Mahesh Babu, Ram Gopal Varma and Rakul Preet have condemned the incident and demanded justice for the victim, which makes Allu Arjun's actions even more shocking. It remains to be seen if the young hero reacts to the controversy in the near future.

Meanwhile, the star is gearing up for the release of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film, featuring him in a new avatar, has already created a great deal of buzz among cinemagoers and this might work in its favour. The family-drama stars Pooja Hegde as the leading lady and this has piqued the curiosity. Actors Jayaram and Tabu too are a part of the cast. Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is slated to hit screens on January 12, 2020, a day after Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru.