    I Find It Rather Interesting To Sing In Various Languages: Paroma Dasgupta

    By
    |

    Most recently, Telugu audiences were introduced to the song 'Rola Rola', a captivating number from the film Sita. Set to tune by Anup Rubens, the song had specialties associated with it and the vocal of the song was pretty unique. The freshness in the rendition was noted by all music lovers and it was sung by none other than popular singer Paroma Dasgupta. Well, this wasn't her first outing in Telugu films as she had made her debut out here in 2018 itself. The singer, who has some really fascinating numbers in her discography, talked to us about her experience singing Telugu songs, her interests, future plans and much more.

    You have sung songs of different languages. Do you feel that language is a big challenge as far as rendition of songs is considered?

    On the contrary, I find it rather interesting to sing in various languages. In fact, there's a big difference in speaking a language and singing in it. The tune and the rhythm make it simple to pick up the nuances. Also, I pick up the languages phonetically.

    Are you happy with the feedback that your latest song 'Rola Rola' has been receiving?

    The story behind Sita is very interesting. I had no one really to supervise or guide me in the studio. So I had to learn the song phonetically by listening to the scratch vocals. In spite of that, people have come up to me and told that my Telugu sounds pretty convincing. So yes, I am happy.

    Among all the songs that you have sung, which one would you rank as your personal favourite and why?

    I think it has to be Dan Dan Cheeni from RGV's Department. The attitude required for that song was quite different from how I am in real life. People who know me wouldn't believe that I could sing such a power-packed song.

    Please tell us about the experience of working with AR Rahman?

    I think working with AR Rahman sir would be an overwhelming experience for any singer. But let me tell you, he's such a nice person. He will make you feel so comfortable that you wouldn't go nervous while singing. Having said that, it does give me goosebumps every time I think I have actually worked with the legendary AR Rahman sir and I sincerely hope that I get the chance to sing more of his songs.

    Can we expect more of theme-based singles like Mann Ke from you?

    Hopefully yes. In fact, I am working on my next single.

    What is next in store? Do you have plans to be more active in South Indian languages?

    As singers, we keep singing a lot of scratches for various music composers. On a serious note, I am working on my next single and hopefully, you will also get to hear me more in the south, especially in Telugu. Fingers crossed.

    Story first published: Thursday, June 13, 2019, 16:06 [IST]
