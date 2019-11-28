Vijay Deverakonda Reacts To Parvathy's Comments On Arjun Reddy; Slams ‘Twidiots’

His Exact Words

"They are all twidiots. They all want it to be black or white. But the world is not like that, my friends. It's very grey."

Vijay On Parvathy

The Geetha Govindam hero further said that he has no issues with Parvathy but did not like the way some folks 'misplaced' the whole thing on social

He Further Added...

"It was all very misplaced. I didn't mind the question then at all. I love Parvathy. I admire her work. I have been watching her from when I was in undergrad. What irritates me is the social media ‘hadavidi'... As in, people just go nuts, man. Stupid," he said.

These are some hard-hitting words and prove that Vijay Deverakonda is one bold person

Work Matters

On the professional side of things, he was last seen in Dear Comrade, which proved to be a commercial failure. The romantic-drama never clicked with the masses and this resulted in its downfall. He will next be seen in World Famous Lover, slated to hit screens coming February. The film features four heroines (Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite) opposite the heartthrob, which has piqued the curiosity.

Vijay Deverakonda also has a film with Puri Jagannadh, being referred to as Fighter, in his kitty.