Vijay Deverakonda Reacts To Parvathy's Comments On Arjun Reddy; Slams ‘Twidiots’
Malayalam actress Parvathy Thiruvothu recently thrashed Arjun Reddy in front of Vijay Deverakonda and said that it 'glorified' a violent character, sending out the wrong message. Reacting to her comments, the 'Rowdy' had said that a movie alone can't influence a person's behaviour. Following this, tweeple slammed the flick, while praising the Uyare heroine. Now, Vijay Deverakonda has commented on the incident and slammed 'twidiots' for their extreme reactions.
His Exact Words
"They are all twidiots. They all want it to be black or white. But the world is not like that, my friends. It's very grey."
Vijay On Parvathy
The Geetha Govindam hero further said that he has no issues with Parvathy but did not like the way some folks 'misplaced' the whole thing on social
He Further Added...
"It was all very misplaced. I didn't mind the question then at all. I love Parvathy. I admire her work. I have been watching her from when I was in undergrad. What irritates me is the social media ‘hadavidi'... As in, people just go nuts, man. Stupid," he said.
These are some hard-hitting words and prove that Vijay Deverakonda is one bold person
Work Matters
On the professional side of things, he was last seen in Dear Comrade, which proved to be a commercial failure. The romantic-drama never clicked with the masses and this resulted in its downfall. He will next be seen in World Famous Lover, slated to hit screens coming February. The film features four heroines (Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite) opposite the heartthrob, which has piqued the curiosity.
Vijay Deverakonda also has a film with Puri Jagannadh, being referred to as Fighter, in his kitty.