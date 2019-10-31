Ileana D'Cruz Birthday Special: 5 Recent Pics Of The Beauty That Ruled Instagram!
Ileana D'Cruz started her journey down South and now, is a dominant name in the Bollywood film industry. The actress is celebrating her birthday today (November 1, 2019). The Goan beauty enjoys a solid fan base and the Kick star is a prominent presence on social media. As far as her presence on Instagram is concerned, she ranks among the most-followed Indian actresses.
She often treats her fans to some fabulous pictures. Add to it, the meaningful and motivational captions that she pens, such pictures do have everything in them to go viral. On this note, we take you through some stunning pictures of the actress, which ruled Instagram for quite a long time.
The Recent Sensational Picture
Most recently, Ileana D'Cruz stunned fans by posting a bikini picture, which was bound to go viral in no time. This picture came with an interesting caption. "Mama: don't stay out too long in the sun you'll get a tan!" she wrote.
In Black
Meanwhile, the birthday girl also surprised everyone with another picture in which she has mastered the 'Boss Lady' look in completely black attire.
The Throwback Picture
A couple of months ago, the 'Jalsa' actress took her fans back in time by sharing a picture from one of her most popular photoshoots. This picture, in which she has adorned a white bikini, went viral in no time and garnered over 1 million likes on Instagram.
Classy And Elegant
The actress looks classy, elegant and glamorous all at the same time in this picture, which is still one of the favourites of her Instagram followers. "Where my pizza at?", she wrote as a caption for this picture.
The Absolute Beauty
Ileana D'Cruz is beauty personified and this picture is another testimony to that statement.