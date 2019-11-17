    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Ileana D’Cruz On Parting Ways With Andrew Kneebone: It Made Me Understand The Value Of My Family

      By
      |

      Ileana D'Cruz is arguably one of the most popular stars on social media today. The young lady frequently shares photos from her vacation on Instagram, which seems to have made her the darling of counless young fans. Recently, Ileana suffered a setback when she parted ways with beau Andrew Kneebone, a noted photographer. Now, the Goan beauty-who usually refrains from talking about her personal life-has opened about the breakup. While speaking to Pinkvilla, the Kick star said that the split did not affect her too much as her near and dear ones came to her rescue.

      "When you are going through a situation like this, you understand the value of your family and friends. It's the same that happened for me. I had my family and closest friends supporting me right through it," said Ileana.

      Ileana D’Cruz On Parting Ways With Andrew Kneebone: It Made Me Understand The Value Of My Family

      In case you did not know, the 33-year-old diva and Andrew were in a relationship for a few years and this grabbed plenty of attention. Some time ago, the lovely lady even called her lover the 'best hubby ever' and this suggested that they might have tied the knot.

      Ileana and Andrew's relationship reportedly hit a roadblock a short while ago due to 'irreconcilable differences. Following this, the Julayi star removed all photos of the talented photographer from her Instagram account, confirming the split.

      On the professional side of things, Ileana was last seen in Amar Akbar Anthony, which featured her as the heroine opposite 'Mass Maharaja' Ravi Teja. Sadly, the Srinu Vaitla-directed flick proved to be a commercial disappointment.

      Ileana will next be seen in the Bollywood movie Pagalpanti, directed by Anees Bazmee. The film, touted to be a comedy, features John Abraham and Pulkit Samrat in the lead. Actors Anil Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla and Kriti Kharbanda too are a part of the cast.

      So, are you looking forward to Pagalpanti? Comments, please

      Ileana D'Cruz Opens Up About Her Break-Up With Andrew Kneebone

      Read more about: ileana
      Story first published: Sunday, November 17, 2019, 15:19 [IST]
      Other articles published on Nov 17, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue