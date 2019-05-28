Is Akhil Akkineni Getting Rejected By Top Telugu Actresses? Shocking Deets Inside!

Akhil Akkineni, the handsome hunk of Telugu cinema, was most recently seen in Mr Majnu, which couldn't rise up to the expected levels at the box office. The youngster's next film is with director Bommarillu Bhaskar and has been touted as a project worth waiting for.

Speculations have been rife regarding who the heroine of this upcoming Akhil Akkineni movie would be with various names popping up. Nevertheless, the team hasn't finalized any particular name as such. Rumours are rife that the makers are considering some of the top Telugu actresses for the film. However, the rumour mills are abuzz that the top actresses are not showing interest to work with Akhil Akkineni. This has reportedly left everyone shocked.

The young actor played the lead role in films Akhil, Hello and Mr Majnu but none of the films managed to make the expected impact at the box office.

If the reports that have been doing the rounds are to be believed, the makers of the film are looking for a fresh heroine for this upcoming Akhil Akkineni movie. The team is expected to make an announcement regarding the leading lady of the film within a few weeks of time.

(Source: Cinejosh)

