Is Ala Vaikunthapurramloo Based On A Yesteryear Telugu Movie?

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, the upcoming film of Allu Arjun, promises to be a complete family entertainer. Various rumours have been doing the rounds regarding the storyline of the movie, which is said to revolve around a huge family. According to one of the reports that have come up now, it is being believed that the core plot of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo might be based on the 1958 movie Inti Guttu, which featured NTR and Savitri in the lead roles.

Inti Guttu was a super-hit movie, which went on to gain widespread recognition. Reportedly, the film was directed by Akella Sastry under the banner Sangeetha Films. Interestingly, this flick was also reportedly based on a Hindi movie named Munimji. The Hindi version had featured actor Dev Anand in the lead role.

According to reports, the core plot of Inti Guttu revolved around two newborns, who get interchanged during the time of their birth. It is being said that Ala Vaikunthapurramloo also has a similar storyline. However, the team hasn't come up with any update regarding the plot of the film. Nevertheless, a perfect family movie can be expected. The special poster that was released for Diwali had reassured this fact.

The songs of the film set to tune by SS Thaman have already emerged as hits. Recently, the team had released the song 'OMG Daddy', which also gained good attention on the online circuits. Rumour has it that Allu Arjun will be seen playing an IT official in this Trivikram Srinivas directorial. Actor Sushant is said to be playing a key role in this movie. Malayalam actor Jayaram marks his return to Tollywood after his successful outing in the hit movie Bhaagamathie. Similarly, popular actress Tabu, who plays an important role in the film, will be making a comeback to Tollywood. Pooja Hegde and Nivetha Pethuraj will appear as the leading ladies.

