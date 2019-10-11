Is Nidhhi Agerwal Engaged? Actress Clarifies!

Despite their reluctance, stars can't escape questions surrounding their personal life. Recently, actress Nidhhi Agerwal too found herself in a similar situation. In response to a fan's query, she took to her Instagram to clear the air on her reported engagement. The query was evoked on the fan's part after he posted a screenshot of an online page that projected Nidhhi's relationship status as 'Engaged'.

However, much to the happiness of her fans and followers, the actress made it clear that she is not engaged to anyone. Well, Nidhhi Agerwal is one among the most popular South Indian celebrities on social media and she has over 4.1 million followers on Instagram. This story sent out by Nidhi Agerwal had gained huge popularity among her fans and followers.

On the work front, Nidhhi Agerwal did hit a jackpot with iSmart Shankar, which has turned out to be one of the biggest hits of Telugu cinema in this year so far. The Ram Pothineni starrer had featured Nidhhi Agerwal as one among the leading ladies along with Nabha Natesh. However, her next film in Telugu has not been announced yet. Reportedly, she has signed two films in Hindi and they have been tentatively titled as Ikka and Mask. Further updates are being awaited.