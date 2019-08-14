English
    Is Rakul Preet Singh The Reason Behind Manmadhudu 2's Failure? Sri Reddy Claims So!

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Rakul Preet Singh fans had expected a lot from Manmadhudu 2, as the film marks her return to Tollywood after a brief break. The highly-hyped movie was one among the most-awaited films of the season but the collection figures of the film show that the Nagarjuna starrer has had a disastrous outing at the box office. Interestingly, controversial queen Sri Reddy claims that Rakul Preet Singh is the reason behind the failure of Manmadhudu 2 and she has conveyed this through her recent Facebook post.

    Sri Reddy About Rakul Preet Singh

    According to Sri Reddy, Rakul Preet Singh has turned out to be an 'Iron Leg' nowadays, thereby throwing some light on the failures of her recent movies. Interestingly, she also penned that she knew that Manmadhudu 2 would be a big disaster when the team announced that Rakul Preet Singh will be seen playing the leading lady. Meanwhile, she showered praises on popular anchor and actress Anasuya Bharadwaj by mentioning that if she had done the lead role, Manmadhudu 2 would have been a big hit at the box office.

    Take a look at Sri Reddy's Facebook post here.

    However, Sri Reddy's claims about Rakul Preet Singh has drawn mixed reactions. It is a fact that Rakul Preet Singh fans are disappointed with the fact that her return to Tollywood after two years has turned out to be a forgettable one. Nevertheless, Rakul Preet Singh is not to be blamed for the film's failure since the reviews for the film as such have not been good. Manmadhudu 2, is a sequel to Nagarjuna's Manmadhudu, the film released in 2002 that emerged as a tremendous success at the box office. As far as Manmadhudu 2 is concerned, the film witnessed a major drop in collections right on its second day.

    Nevertheless, Rakul Preet Singh has a slew of promising movies in the offing and that too in various languages like Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

