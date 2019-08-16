English
    Is Rashmika Mandanna Dating Dear Comrade Costar Vijay Deverakonda? Actress Clears Air

    Rashmika Mandanna had pinned a lot of hopes on Dear Comrade that hit theatres last month. Despite receiving rave reviews, the movie couldn't spin any magic at the box office and ultimately, ended up being a debacle of mammoth proportions.

    Box office success or not, the 'Kodava' beauty continues to be in the news, this time for her alleged relationship with her Geetha Govindam costar Vijay Deverakonda. Rumours of them being together flew thick when they came together for Geetha Govindam. It only cemented further when they joined hands for Dear Comrade as well.

    Here's what the Yajamana star had to say when prodded about being in a relationship with the Arjun Reddy actor. A Mirchi 95 report quoted her as saying she and Vijay are nothing more than just friends.

    Well, this might come across as a bit of sad news for their fans and well-wishers who want the two stars to be in a relationship in real life as well considering the amazing chemistry they share on and off the screen.

    One can't blame the fans entirely considering how the two appear to be like two peas in a pod. Not long ago, Vijay Deverakonda came to Rashmika's rescue when a reporter asked her an uncomfortable question about her past with Rakshit Shetty. He, gently, rebuked the reporter saying it was her personal life and he had no business asking her about it.

    Moving on to the work front, both stars have plenty to look forward to in a bid to put the Dear Comrade debacle behind them. Rashmika is paired opposite Mahesh Babu in Anil Ravipudi's Sarileru Neekevvaru, slated to hit screens next Sankranti. This is surely a big-ticketed venture for the leggy lass. The buzz is that she might be a part of Allu Arjun-Sukumar film as well. All in all, the going is good for the natural actress, who gave a rocking performance as Lilly in Dear Comrade.

    Things are going well for Vijay Deverakonda too. He, is reportedly, paying attention to a romantic drama opposite Aishwarya Rajesh and Raashi Khanna. A movie with Puri Jagannadh is also in the offing while rumours also suggest that he might revive Hero, which was put on the backburner.

    Story first published: Friday, August 16, 2019, 17:58 [IST]
