      Is Rashmika Mandanna Irked With Rumours Over Her Remuneration?

      By Staff
      |

      Rashmika Mandanna has made a steady progression in the Telugu film industry ever since her debut in Chalo. With back-to-back hits, she scaled up the ladder and now, is one among the most popular young heroines of Tollywood. Of late, certain rumours popped up regarding the actress hiking her salary big time. However, one of the latest reports claims that Rashmika Mandanna is indeed miffed with such speculations doing the rounds.

      If the report is anything to go by, Rashmika Mandanna has admitted that she has hiked her remuneration since she gave successive hits at the box office. Meanwhile, she has also made it clear that she is not putting forth any unreasonable demands or throwing tantrums for any reason. However, the authenticity of this report is not assured.

      Rumours regarding Rashmika Mandanna's huge remuneration surfaced after reports came in that she asked for a big paycheck for a film with Naga Chaitanya, produced by Dil Raju. It was being speculated that she decided to walk out of the movie since the producer wasn't willing to pay such a huge amount. No official confirmation regarding the same had come up.

      Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna is working on Sarileru Neekevvaru, her next film, which will hit theatres for Sankranti 2020. The Mahesh Babu starrer, directed by Anil Ravipudi, is the biggest project of the actress, till date.

      Along with that, she will also be seen playing the leading lady in Nithiin starrer Bheeshma, which was supposed to hit theatres this Christmas season but has now been postponed. Reportedly, she has also been signed up for Allu Arjun's next movie with Sukumar.

      Story first published: Wednesday, October 23, 2019, 17:52 [IST]
