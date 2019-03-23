Is Saaho The Reason? Prabhas Gives These Shocking Instructions To The Makers Of His Next

In 2017, Prabhas became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Baahubali 2 opened to a thunderous response at the box office and received rave reviews from all corners. The film, directed by SS Rajamouli, featured him in a double role and served as strong proof of his acting abilities. At present, 'Darling' is shooting for Saaho which is another magnum opus. He is also working on Prabhas 20, rumoured to be titled Jaan.

Now, here is a shocking update about the movie. According to the latest reports, the Billa star has asked director Radhakrishna to remove action sequences from Prabhas 20 and replace them with some light-hearted ones.

The buzz is that Prabhas, who performed some risky stunts in Saaho, wants Prabhas 20 to be a family entertainer and not an action-packed affair as this might help him experiment with his on-screen image. This is a developing situation and it will be interesting to see what happens next.

Prabhas 20 features Pooja Hegde as the female lead and might release this December. The grapevine suggests that Kajal Aggarwal too might be roped in to essay a 'special role' in the movie.

So, do you think that Prabhas has done the right thing by asking the team to do away with action sequences? Tell us in the space below