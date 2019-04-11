Is Sai Dharam Tej Dating This Actress? Here's What The Popular Actress Had To Say!

Sai Dharam Tej is one among the eligible bachelors of Tollywood and there have been rumours regarding his love affair that date back to a couple of years ago. He was linked with popular actress Regina Cassandra, who has also been his co-star in some of his films.

Now, such dating rumours regarding Sai Dharam Tej and Regina Cassandra has come to an end with the actress herself pitching in to give a solid statement. Through a recent press release that came out a few days ago, she did shut down all the rumours in style

"Over the past few days, I have come across quite a few linkup rumours between me and one of my co-stars. I'd like to make it clear that these articles are baseless rumours. The only love in my life right now is my work and if there is anything else, you will hear from me. Thank you for always cheering me on, it makes my work easier," she wrote regarding the rumours.

Sai Dharam Tej and Regina Cassandra are two of the busy celebrities of the tinsel town. Sai Dharam Tej is coming up with his hugely awaited film Chithralari, which will be releasing tomorrow. On the other hand, Regina Cassandra, who was previously seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga has a couple of promising Tamil movies in the lineup.