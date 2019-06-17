English
    Is Sai Pallavi Better Than Keerthy Suresh? Controversial Post By This Actress Goes Viral!

    By Lekhaka
    |

    The Telugu film industry is blessed with an abundant pool of performing artists. What is even more heartening is that actresses are getting their due nowadays and they are impressing with their performances in quality roles. Sai Pallavi and Keerthy Suresh are two of the talented actresses of the present day cinema, who have impressed every one with some works that would rank among the best of the recent times. It is never fair to compare such promising talents but now, one of the comments that have come out in the online circuits, have garnered the attention of the fans of these actresses.

    Sri Reddy

    Sri Reddy, the controversial queen of Tollywood has once again sparked up another controversy. This time, she has compared Sai Pallavi with Keerthy Suresh and her controversial Facebook post has gone viral.

    Keerthy Suresh

    As everyone knows, Keerthy Suresh has underwent a stunning transformation by losing a lot of weight for her upcoming film. She is venturing to Bollywood and her commitment to work is being applauded by all.

    Sri Reddy's Comments

    However, Sri Reddy was very critical about the transformation of Keerthy Suresh. In one of the posts, she mentioned that herself and Keerthy Suresh were travelling in the same flight. She claims that the fellow passengers failed to recognize Keerthy Suresh.

    The Comparison

    In the shocking post, she has compared Sai Pallavi with Keerthy Suresh. Sri Reddy has even went on to state that Keerthy Suresh's performance in Mahanati was the result of the teaching prowess of the director. At the same time, she has also mentioned that Sai Pallavi is always the best.

    Not Happy With The Comments

    This Facebook post of Sri Reddy has not gone down well with the audiences and comments are flowing in. They are definitely not happy with the comments that she has posted and it could rightly be understood by taking a look at the comment box.

