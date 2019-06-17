Is Sai Pallavi Better Than Keerthy Suresh? Controversial Post By This Actress Goes Viral!

Sri Reddy

Sri Reddy, the controversial queen of Tollywood has once again sparked up another controversy. This time, she has compared Sai Pallavi with Keerthy Suresh and her controversial Facebook post has gone viral.

Keerthy Suresh

As everyone knows, Keerthy Suresh has underwent a stunning transformation by losing a lot of weight for her upcoming film. She is venturing to Bollywood and her commitment to work is being applauded by all.

Sri Reddy's Comments

However, Sri Reddy was very critical about the transformation of Keerthy Suresh. In one of the posts, she mentioned that herself and Keerthy Suresh were travelling in the same flight. She claims that the fellow passengers failed to recognize Keerthy Suresh.

The Comparison

In the shocking post, she has compared Sai Pallavi with Keerthy Suresh. Sri Reddy has even went on to state that Keerthy Suresh's performance in Mahanati was the result of the teaching prowess of the director. At the same time, she has also mentioned that Sai Pallavi is always the best.

Not Happy With The Comments

This Facebook post of Sri Reddy has not gone down well with the audiences and comments are flowing in. They are definitely not happy with the comments that she has posted and it could rightly be understood by taking a look at the comment box.