    Is Sai Pallavi Not Getting Offers For Films Of Top Tollywood Heroes?

    By Manu
    |

    Sai Pallavi is one among the most talented actresses of the South Indian film industry. Her penchant in doing strong and performance-oriented roles, does make her a cut above the rest. Along with Telugu, the actress has been a major presence in the Tamil and Malayalam film industries as well.

    It was through Fidaa that Sai Pallavi stepped into Telugu and the film was a runaway success at the box office. It might be a fact that the performances of her previous few movies have been dismal, but that doesn't take anything away from the amazing talent that she possesses.

    Meanwhile, what has left her fans amazed is the fact that she has not been paired opposite any of the top stars of the Telugu film industry yet. Various reports have been doing the rounds regarding she not getting offers for films starring top Telugu heroes.

    According to a recent report by Cinejosh.com, the movie analysts are of the opinion that Sai Pallavi looks more like a girl next door and not a glamorous heroine, which probably is a necessity for the big budget ventures of these days. It is also being said that since she lacks that mass appeal, she is not preferred for projects of top heroes made at a budget of over Rs 100 crore.

    Moreover, it is also being said that Sai Pallavi is refusing such projects since she is not interested in doing top hero films in which the actress doesn't have anything much to do. Nevertheless, Sai Pallavi is an impeccable talent and her focus should always be on doing quality roles. She will be next seen in Virata Parvam, featuring Rana Daggubati in the lead role. Reports suggest that the actress will be seen doing a performance-oriented role in this movie.

    Story first published: Monday, July 1, 2019, 16:41 [IST]
