Is Sai Pallavi The Heroine Of This Upcoming Big Movie? [Details Inside]

Sai Pallavi is definitely one among the most loved and talented actresses of Telugu cinema. Her recent release was Padi Padi Leche Manasu, the film that released during the Christmas season. It is a fact that the film couldn't perform big at the box office but still she didn't let down her fans as she came up with a good performance.

Now, some unconfirmed reports have been doing the rounds regarding one of her upcoming projects. If reports are to be believed, Sai Pallavi might be seen sharing the screen space with one of the superstars of the Telugu film industry in an upcoming big movie.

A lot of reports have been doing the rounds that Mahesh Babu might team up with F2 director Anil Ravipudi for an upcoming movie. Now, the latest reports suggest that Sai Pallavi might be seen playing the role of the leading lady in this movie, which is being planned as a Sankranti release of the year 2020. However, an official announcement regarding the project is yet to be made by the team.

Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi's next release will be the Suriya starrer NGK, which will hit the theatres this year. The film will be released in Tamil and Telugu as well. She will also be seen playing the leading lady in a film titled Athiran, starring Fahadh Faasil in the lead role.