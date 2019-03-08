Is Sri Reddy One Among The Contestants Of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3?

Sri Reddy is one such name that is known to one and all who follows Telugu film industry closely. The actress has been hogging the limelight ever since she had come up with some controversial remarks regarding the alleged malpractices in the film industry. She has come up with some shocking allegations against the top names of the industry.

Meanwhile, there are a whole lot of talks doing the rounds regarding Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3, which is set to begin in June 2019. Now, rumours have sparked regarding Sri Reddy being one of the contestants of the reality show and it is one of the recent social media posts of the actress that lit the rumours.

This morning, Sri Reddy took to her official Facebook page to write a few words about Jr NTR as well as Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3. She has tagged him as the best actor as well as the boss of Tollywood. She has also mentioned that she is waiting for Bigg Boss 3.

Well, this has sparked rumours that Sri Reddy might be a part of the contestants list of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3. However, the team of Bigg Boss 3 has not come up with any official confirmation regarding the contestants list of the show yet.