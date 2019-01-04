English
Is SS Rajamouli Upset With Mahesh Babu For Refusing To Attend His Son's Wedding? Here Are The Deets

By
    Mahesh Babu is beyond any doubt one of the biggest and most talented stars in the Tollywood today. Fondly referred to as 'Prince', the star is held in high regard thanks to his youthful personality, chocolate looks, impressive versatility as a performer and down-to-earth nature. Over the years, the heartthrob has starred in quite a few well-received films, and this has helped him prove that he is an A-lister in every sense. At present, he is in the limelight for a surprising reason.

    Mahesh Babu Misses The Wedding Of SS Rajamouli's Son

    The wedding of SS Rajamouli's son SS Karthikeya was held in Jaipur a few days ago and it proved to be an extravaganza. It was attended by by several Tollywood stars and proved to be a memorable affair. The likes of Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Jr NTR took part in the festivities and had a blast. However, Mahesh Babu did not attend the function and his absence has become a topic of discussion on the social media.

    Real Reason Why Mahesh Babu Said 'No'

    While many fans initially suggested that 'Prince' had not been invited to the celebrations, the reality is different. SS Rajamouli had indeed extended an invitation to the Spyder actor, however, the star was forced to turn it down because of his 'professional commitments'.

    Is SS Rajamouli Upset With Mahesh Babu?

    Shortly thereafter, it was rumoured that Mahesh's actions had offended SS Rajamouli. And, as expected, these rumours ruffled a few feathers. However, now it seems that the rumours were baseless. In a viral video, the Baahubali director can be seen praising Mahesh Babu's dedication and professionalism. He can also be heard saying that his respect for Mahesh Babu has increased because of his dedication.

    "It would have been easier for Mahesh to cancel the shoot and attend the wedding. But knowing him, he's a thorough professional and is dedicated to his profession which is why I respect him," he added

    On The Work Front...

    On a related note, SS Rajamouli is currently busy with RRR which has Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead. On the other hand, Mahesh Babu is presently shooting for Maharshi which is slated to release this April. SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu are also likely to join hands in the near future. However, that project is likely to take off only after RRR.

    Story first published: Friday, January 4, 2019, 13:10 [IST]
