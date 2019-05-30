Is This How Balakrishna Treats Women In Real Life? Actress Makes A Big Revelation

Earlier this year, veteran actor Balakrishna suffered a big setback when NTR Kathanayakudu failed to live up to expectations and ended up being a commercial failure. The film, revolving around NTR's contributions to the movie world, lacked a mass connect and this proved to be its downfall. Nearly a month later, the 'Nata Simha' suffered another devastating blow when NTR Mahanayakudu ended up being the biggest flop of his career. Now, NBK is in the limelight for a surprising reason.

During a recent interview, actress Vasuki praised Balakrishna and said that he respects women a lot. She added that once when their aeroplane developed a technical glitch, NBK asked his fellow passengers to stay strong and proved that he is a real-life hero.

"I like Balakrishna a lot. He respects women a lot in the sets. Balakrishna treats female actors like his own sisters. Once an airplane in which everyone including Balakrishna was traveling developed a technical snag. During that time Balakrishna consoled all and boosted the confidence of everyone asking them to be courageous," she added.

Balakrishna has often been accused of making sexist remarks and offending woman which has had a negative impact on his image. Vasuki's big revelation shows us the other side of NBK's personality and this makes it a shocking affair.

On the work front, Balakrishna is set to begin work on a movie with KS Ravikumar. He is also slated to work with Boyapati Srinu soon.

Source: Cinejosh