Is This The Real Reason Allu Arjun Announced Icon On His Birthday?

Last year, actor Allu Arjun suffered a big setback when Naa Peru Surya opened to an ordinary response at the box office and ended up being a 'Mega' disaster. The film, featuring 'Bunny' in the role of a soldier, failed to impress critics which eventually proved to be its downfall. Post the Naa Peru Surya debacle, the star took a hiatus much to the shock of his fans. Thereafter, he announced that he would be teaming up with Trivikram Srinivas for AA 19.

A short while later, he agreed to work with Sukumar which grabbed plenty of attention. Yesterday (April 8, 2019), on his birthday, Allu Arjun left everyone in a state of shock when he announced a third project titled Icon to be directed by Sriram Venu.

Now, it seems that Allu Arjun announced Icon as he wants Trivikram Srinivas and Sukumar to wrap up their respective films in a timely manner.

As per a leading website, the Aravinda Sametha filmmaker has been working on the script for the past few months which might have upset the 'Stylish Star' a bit. Similarly, Sukumar has been fine-tuning his script for over a year. As such, the general feeling is that Icon is Allu Arjun's way of speeding up things big time.

Either way, we wish him good luck and hope that 2019 proves to be a good year for him.

Source: Tupaki