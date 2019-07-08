Is This Why Allu Arjun Praised These Small Movies? Fans Are Shocked

There's no denying that 2018 was a terrible year for actor Allu Arjun. The 'Stylish Star' suffered a setback when his much-hyped Naa Peru Surya bombed at the box office and failed to click with moviegoers. The film, featuring him in the role of a soldier, never clicked with the masses and this proved to be its downfall. It also received negative reviews and this made the situation worse. With the Naa Peru Surya debacle behind him, Bunny is currently busy promoting new talent.

Allu Arjun recently watched Brochevarevarura and praised its team for doing a good job.

"Watched Brochevarevarura Movie. It's a Humorous movie thrilling till the end . Congratulations All Technicians , Actors & Director Nailed it . Actor @sreevishnuoffl always attempts to make good films . I really admire his efforts. @i_nivethathomas @vishnuviv," he added.

Allu Arjun also showered praise on Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya and called it a 'good thriller'.

"Watched #AgentSaiSrinivasaAthreya Movie . It's a good thriller with humour . Happy that a new generation of actors & director are entering TFI with great new talent . I Congratulate the entire team . Thriller lovers... must watch," added the mass hero.

Now, the real reason behind the tweets has been revealed. According to a leading website, Allu Arjun has decided to follow in Chiranjeevi's footsteps by encouraging newcomers. The website further reports that his tweets also help in self-promotion.

Either way, it is nice to see Allu Arjun making good use of his strong social media presence.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is currently gearing up to begin work on his movie with Trivikram Srinivas, which might have an emotional plot. He will also be seen in Sukumar's next, which was originally supposed to feature Mahesh Babu in the lead. He also has Icon in his kitty.

