English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Is This Why Allu Arjun Praised These Small Movies? Fans Are Shocked

    By
    |

    There's no denying that 2018 was a terrible year for actor Allu Arjun. The 'Stylish Star' suffered a setback when his much-hyped Naa Peru Surya bombed at the box office and failed to click with moviegoers. The film, featuring him in the role of a soldier, never clicked with the masses and this proved to be its downfall. It also received negative reviews and this made the situation worse. With the Naa Peru Surya debacle behind him, Bunny is currently busy promoting new talent.

    Allu Arjun recently watched Brochevarevarura and praised its team for doing a good job.

    Allu Arjun

    "Watched Brochevarevarura Movie. It's a Humorous movie thrilling till the end . Congratulations All Technicians , Actors & Director Nailed it . Actor @sreevishnuoffl always attempts to make good films . I really admire his efforts. @i_nivethathomas @vishnuviv," he added.

    Allu Arjun also showered praise on Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya and called it a 'good thriller'.

    "Watched #AgentSaiSrinivasaAthreya Movie . It's a good thriller with humour . Happy that a new generation of actors & director are entering TFI with great new talent . I Congratulate the entire team . Thriller lovers... must watch," added the mass hero.

    Now, the real reason behind the tweets has been revealed. According to a leading website, Allu Arjun has decided to follow in Chiranjeevi's footsteps by encouraging newcomers. The website further reports that his tweets also help in self-promotion.

    Either way, it is nice to see Allu Arjun making good use of his strong social media presence.

    Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is currently gearing up to begin work on his movie with Trivikram Srinivas, which might have an emotional plot. He will also be seen in Sukumar's next, which was originally supposed to feature Mahesh Babu in the lead. He also has Icon in his kitty.

    So, are you looking forward to Allu Arjun's upcoming movies? Let us know in the section below.

    Allu Arjun's GRAND Vanity Van Sets Social Media On Fire; Might Make This Superstar's Fans Jealous

    More ALLU ARJUN News

    Read more about: allu arjun
    Story first published: Monday, July 8, 2019, 18:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 8, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue