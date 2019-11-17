Is This Why Anushka Shetty Exited An Upcoming Biggie?

Some time ago, actress Anushka Shetty was roped in to play a key role in Tamil director Mani Ratnam's period movie Ponniyin Selvan, much to the delight of fans. However, she soon left the project, and this ruffled a few feathers. Shortly thereafter, it was reported that the 'Super' beauty exited the magnum opus due to remuneration issues. Now, it seems, Anushka has indirectly revealed the behind her not being a part of Ponniyin Selvan. According to Tollywood.net, the lovely lady recently said that she is no longer interested in doing period/historical dramas as they are quite time-consuming.

Anushka has previously starred in grand period-dramas such as Arundhati, Rudhramadevi, and Baabhubali 2 and proved the mettle. The actress's latest statement suggests that she might be keen on exploring different genres in the near future.

In case, you did not know, Ponniyin Selvan is based on a book of the same name and revolves around the life of Rajaraja Chola I. It features an ensemble headlined by Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan and 'Collection King' Mohan Babu too are a part of the cast.

Coming back to Anushka, she is gearing up for the release of the eagerly awaited Nishabdham, featuring her in a new avatar. The film marks her second collaboration with Rendu co-star R Madhavan, which has piqued the curiosity. It is likely to hit screens after the big Sankranti releases, Sarileru Neekevvaru and Ala Vaikunthapurramloo.

