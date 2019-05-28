Is This Why Jr NTR Was Furious During His Visit To NTR Ghat? Shocking Deets Inside

Jr NTR, one of the most popular stars in Tollywood, was spotted earlier today (May 28, 2019) as he visited the NTR Ghat in Hyderabad and paid tribute to his grandfather and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NTR Sr on his birth anniversary. The 'Young Tiger' seemed to be in a sombre mood as he remembered the Tollywood thespian. Now, here is a shocking update about his visit to the NTR ghat.

As per reports, there were no floral decorations at the NTR ghat on the special day which upset the Yamadonga star big time. He, reportedly pulled up a few officials and asked those in attendance to decorate the ghat before leaving the ghat without talking to media.

Interestingly, even 23 years after his death, 'Annagaru' remains a popular figure in the Telugu states. Recently, Balakrishna starred in NTR Kathanayakudu and NTR Mahanayakudu which highlighted various important aspects of the late mass leader's life. Lakshmi's NTR, directed by Ram Gopal Varma, too dealt with Sr NTR's life and highlighted his relationship with his second wife Lakshmi Parvathi.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR is currently working on RRR which marks his fourth collaboration with SS Rajamouli. The film, featuring Ram Charan as the parallel lead, is slated to hit screens next year.

Read: Jr NTR's Lookalike Takes Social Media By Storm: Shocking Photos Inside

Source: Cinejosh