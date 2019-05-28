English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Is This Why Jr NTR Was Furious During His Visit To NTR Ghat? Shocking Deets Inside

    By
    |

    Jr NTR, one of the most popular stars in Tollywood, was spotted earlier today (May 28, 2019) as he visited the NTR Ghat in Hyderabad and paid tribute to his grandfather and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NTR Sr on his birth anniversary. The 'Young Tiger' seemed to be in a sombre mood as he remembered the Tollywood thespian. Now, here is a shocking update about his visit to the NTR ghat.

    As per reports, there were no floral decorations at the NTR ghat on the special day which upset the Yamadonga star big time. He, reportedly pulled up a few officials and asked those in attendance to decorate the ghat before leaving the ghat without talking to media.

    Jr NTR

    Interestingly, even 23 years after his death, 'Annagaru' remains a popular figure in the Telugu states. Recently, Balakrishna starred in NTR Kathanayakudu and NTR Mahanayakudu which highlighted various important aspects of the late mass leader's life. Lakshmi's NTR, directed by Ram Gopal Varma, too dealt with Sr NTR's life and highlighted his relationship with his second wife Lakshmi Parvathi.

    Meanwhile, Jr NTR is currently working on RRR which marks his fourth collaboration with SS Rajamouli. The film, featuring Ram Charan as the parallel lead, is slated to hit screens next year.

    Read: Jr NTR's Lookalike Takes Social Media By Storm: Shocking Photos Inside

    Source: Cinejosh

    More JR NTR News

    Read more about: jr ntr
    Story first published: Tuesday, May 28, 2019, 12:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 28, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue