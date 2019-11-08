Is This Why Prabhas Decided Against Wishing Anushka Shetty On Her Birthday?

Anushka Shetty, the resident 'Lady Superstar' of Telugu cinema, celebrated her 38th birthday on Thursday (November 7, 2019) and this created a great deal of buzz among fans. The likes of Rana Daggubati and Anjali wished the talented actress on her special day, and this gave her well-wishers a reason to rejoice. However, her friend and Tollywood star Prabhas refrained from wishing her on social media, which ruffled a few feathers.

Anushka and Prabhas, who have worked together in notable films such as Mirchi and Baahubali 2, share a good rapport in reel and real life, and this makes them Tollywood's most popular jodi. The grapevine suggests that the two have been dating for quite a while now and might get married in the near future. Even though Prabhas has already made it clear that she is just a friend, the rumours refuse to die down.

Many feel that Prabhas might have decided against wishing Anushka Shetty on social media to avoid triggering speculation about his personal life.

On the work front, Prabhas was last seen in the action-thriller Saaho, which did not live up to expectations. The Sujeeth film failed to click with movie buffs and critics alike, which proved to be its downfall. With Saaho in the past, 'Darling' is set to resume work on Prabhas 20, reportedly titled 'Jaan'. The film marks his first collaboration with sensational beauty Pooja Hegde and this has piqued the curiosity big time. Prabhas 20, a Telugu-Hindi bilingual, is expected to hit screens in 2020.

On the other hand, Anushka will next be seen in the eagerly awaited Nishabdham, directed by Hemant Madhukar. It marks her second collaboration with her 'Rendu' co-star Madhavan, and this is one of its biggest highlights. The Nishabdham teaser, released on Wednesday (November 6), has taken social media by storm, and this suggests that things are heading in the right direction.

