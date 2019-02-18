English
    Is Vinaya Vidheya Rama's Debacle The Reason Why Kiara Advani Lost These Big Telugu Projects?

    By Manu
    Over the years, we have seen many actresses from the North, making a huge mark in the film industry and in the year 2018 we witnessed actress Kiara Advani joining the bandwagon, with her debut Telugu movie Bharat Ane Nenu, which was a huge commercial success at the box office.

    Vinaya Vidheya Rama turned out to be the second outing of Kiara Advani in Tollywood but it didn't derive the required results. The Ram Charan starrer that released early this year turned out to be a flop at the box office despite having huge names associated with it.

    Is Vinaya Vidheya Ramas Debacle The Reason Why Kiara Advani Lost These Big Projects?

    Now, according to the unconfirmed reports that have surfaced in the online, Kiara Advani has been getting knocked out of many projects because of Vinaya Vidheya Rama's debacle. Reportedly, rumours were rife that she is in the consideration for upcoming projects of Trivikram Srinivas, SS Rajamouli, etc. But this particular report suggests that while the team of Trivikram Srinivas-Allu Arjun movie has contacted Pooja Hegde for the movie, SS Rajamouli has zeroed in on Alia Bhatt for the film.

    However, Kiara Advani will have a busy time in Bollywood with the actress being a part of some upcoming biggies. She has been roped in to play the leading lady in Kabir Singh. The actress is also a part of movies like Kalank, Good News, etc.

    Story first published: Monday, February 18, 2019, 15:54 [IST]
