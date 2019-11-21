Is Yedu Chepala Katha A Hit Or Flop? The Box Office Verdict Is Out!

Yedu Chepala Katha turned out to be one among the strong additions to the adult entertainers the Telugu film industry has seen, of late. The film that released in theatres on November 7, 2019, was one among the first releases of this month, and Yedu Chepala Katha has almost completed its run in theatres. Now, if reports are to be believed, it has also turned out to be the first box office hit of November 2019.

Reportedly, Yedu Chepala Katha had good hype surrounding it and the movie despite receiving mixed reviews after the opening shows, had registered back-to-back houseful shows in the majority of the centres. According to reports, Yedu Chepala Katha had done a pre-release business of Rs 1.70 crore and it had to collect around Rs 2.20 crore to break-even at the box office and it wasn't a big target for the movie considering the opening it received.

If the latest reports are anything to go by, the movie went on to collect a share of around Rs 2.35 crore from AP/TS regions alone. At the same time, Yedu Chepala Katha collected a share of Rs 2.46 crore at the worldwide box office in its final run. Meanwhile, the total gross of the movie in its final run is expected to be around Rs 4.13 crore at the worldwide box office.

Going by the report, the film has made a profit of around Rs 0.26 crore and considering that the movie has successfully breached the break-even mark to become earn a hit verdict at the box office.