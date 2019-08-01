iSmart Shankar Box Office Collections (2 Weeks): Ram Pothineni Movie Is Unstoppable!
iSmart Shankar's success has come at the right time for Tollywood. The Ram Pothineni movie has rightly emerged as the first major blockbuster of the second half of 2019. It has been two weeks since the release of this Puri Jagannadh directorial and it needs to be said that the blockbuster movie continues to remain unstoppable at the box office. It has peaked to new heights and has become one among the biggest blockbusters of the year, so far. Read iSmart Shankar box office collections (2 Weeks) report to know further details regarding this.
AP/TS Collections
Ram Pothineni's iSmart Shankar has collected huge from AP/TS regions. Even in the second week, the film collected decent figures, especially for the evening and night shows. Reportedly, iSmart Shankar has fetched a share of around Rs 29.76 crore from AP/TS regions alone.
Overseas Collections
iSmart Shankar has performed adequately well in overseas regions. Especially, in the US, iSmart Shankar has impressed with its performance. Reportedly, the movie has collected a share of around Rs 1 crore from overseas.
A Big Achievement For Ram Pothineni
iSmart Shankar has been doing a decent business in regions outside AP/TS, especially in Karnataka. Meanwhile, iSmart Shankar has crossed the 50-crore gross mark at the worldwide box office. It is the first-ever film of Ram Pothineni movie to reach this prestigious milestone.
Worldwide Collections
Reportedly, iSmart Shankar has made a share of around Rs 32.68 crore from its first two weeks of run in theatres across the globe. Reportedly, the two-week gross collection stands at Rs 55.95 crore.
Take a look at the area-wise split up here..
AREA SHARE
Ceeded 5.13cr
UA 3.57cr
Guntur 1.83cr
Krishna 1.87cr
East 1.96cr
West 1.6cr
Nellore 0.99cr
Nizam 12.81cr
TOTAL AP/TS 29.76cr
ROI(APPROX) 1.95cr
Overseas 0.97cr
WorldWide 32.68cr
The film has now entered the third week of run in the theatres. Importantly, it is still being played in a handsome number of centres in AP/TS regions. iSmart Shankar is expected to enjoy yet another good weekend and thus collections could escalate to new heights. Let us wait and see.
(Statistics Courtesy: Track Tollywood)