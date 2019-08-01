iSmart Shankar Box Office Collections (2 Weeks): Ram Pothineni Movie Is Unstoppable!

AP/TS Collections

Ram Pothineni's iSmart Shankar has collected huge from AP/TS regions. Even in the second week, the film collected decent figures, especially for the evening and night shows. Reportedly, iSmart Shankar has fetched a share of around Rs 29.76 crore from AP/TS regions alone.

Overseas Collections

iSmart Shankar has performed adequately well in overseas regions. Especially, in the US, iSmart Shankar has impressed with its performance. Reportedly, the movie has collected a share of around Rs 1 crore from overseas.

A Big Achievement For Ram Pothineni

iSmart Shankar has been doing a decent business in regions outside AP/TS, especially in Karnataka. Meanwhile, iSmart Shankar has crossed the 50-crore gross mark at the worldwide box office. It is the first-ever film of Ram Pothineni movie to reach this prestigious milestone.

Worldwide Collections

Reportedly, iSmart Shankar has made a share of around Rs 32.68 crore from its first two weeks of run in theatres across the globe. Reportedly, the two-week gross collection stands at Rs 55.95 crore.