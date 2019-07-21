iSmart Shankar Box Office Collections (Day 3): A Terrific Day For The Ram Pothineni Starrer!

First Saturday

iSmart Shankar registered impressive figures on the first two days and the platform was firmly set for the film to enjoy a solid Saturday. Being a holiday, the movie was expected to bring in large collections and reports suggest that the film rightly did.

Day 3 At AP/TS Regions

If reports are to be believed, the film enjoyed a terrific Saturday at the AP/TS regions, especially with the evening shows fetching huge collections. Going by the reports, the film is expected to have minted a share of above Rs 4 crore on its third day at the AP/TS box office.

US Box Office

Reports suggest that the film minted $125K from the USA box office till Friday. The movie is expected to have gone past the $160K mark from the first 3 days of run at the US box office.

Worldwide Collections

If the reports that have come out on social media are anything to go by, iSmart Shankar is expected to have fetched a share of above Rs 5 crore on Saturday at the worldwide box office. The film has definitely started off on a right note and is seemingly in the right path to emerge as a super success.