iSmart Shankar Box Office Collections (Day 3): A Terrific Day For The Ram Pothineni Starrer!
iSmart Shankar has been embraced by the mass movie lovers and the response that the film has been receiving from theatres is a proof of that fact. Puri Jagannadh and Ram have come up with an entertainer, which is capable of setting the cash registers ringing on a consistent basis. It seems like the Telugu film industry will get yet another big hit in the form of iSmart Shankar. The movie started off well on Thursday and enjoyed an equally good Saturday. How well did the movie perform on Saturday? Read iSmart Shankar box office collections (Day 3) report to know further details regarding this.
First Saturday
iSmart Shankar registered impressive figures on the first two days and the platform was firmly set for the film to enjoy a solid Saturday. Being a holiday, the movie was expected to bring in large collections and reports suggest that the film rightly did.
Day 3 At AP/TS Regions
If reports are to be believed, the film enjoyed a terrific Saturday at the AP/TS regions, especially with the evening shows fetching huge collections. Going by the reports, the film is expected to have minted a share of above Rs 4 crore on its third day at the AP/TS box office.
US Box Office
Reports suggest that the film minted $125K from the USA box office till Friday. The movie is expected to have gone past the $160K mark from the first 3 days of run at the US box office.
Worldwide Collections
If the reports that have come out on social media are anything to go by, iSmart Shankar is expected to have fetched a share of above Rs 5 crore on Saturday at the worldwide box office. The film has definitely started off on a right note and is seemingly in the right path to emerge as a super success.