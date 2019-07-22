iSmart Shankar Box Office Collections (Day 4): Ram Pothineni Sets A New Record?

Completes First Weekend In Style

iSmart Shankar has reportedly completed the first weekend in style with the movie performing extremely well on Sunday as well. If reports are to be believed, the film had additional shows in many of the centres owing to huge demand.

Day 4 Collections In AP/TS

If the reports doing the rounds are to be believed, iSmart Shankar registered good number of house full shows, especially for the evening and night shows. The film is expected to have made a share of above Rs 4.3 crore on its fourth day from AP/TS regions.

Worldwide Collections

iSmart Shankar did a steady business at the US box office as well on the fourth day. Altogether, the Ram Pothineni starrer, directed by Puri Jagannadh, is expected to have made a share in between Rs 4.5-5 crore at the worldwide box office. These are definitely impressive numbers.

Ram Pothineni Sets A New Record?

At the same time, the reports that have come out suggest that Ram Pothineni has etched a new record with iSmart Shankar. The film is expected to have touched the Rs 22 crore share mark within the first weekend of run. Ram's previous best was Nenu Sailaja which reportedly had made a share of Rs 21 crore.