iSmart Shankar Box Office Collections (Day 6): This Mass Entertainer Is Reaching New Heights!
iSmart Shankar is racing ahead and the smart performance of the movie at the box office is indeed a pleasant sight for every Telugu movie lover. Ram Pothineni has put up a solid performance as iSmart Shankar in this film, which has been crafted to perfection by Puri Jagannadh, who has once again proved that he knows the pulse of the audiences very much. The film passed the Monday test with huge marks, which rightly made a statement regarding the film's success. How well did iSmart Shankar perform on Tuesday? Read iSmart Shankar box office collections (Day 6) report to know further details regarding these.
The Occupancy Rates For Tuesday
There was a dip in the occupancy rates when compared to the previous days. However, the major dip was for the morning shows. Reportedly, the film regained the power for the evening and night shows by registering good occupancy rates in many of the centres.
AP/TS Collections
iSmart Shankar is expected to have done a steady business on Tuesday as well. If the reports doing the rounds are to be believed, iSmart Shankar is expected to have to made a share of in between Rs 1.5-2 Crore on Tuesday.
Worldwide Collections
AP/TS continues to be the major performing centre for the movie. The movie has so far done a decent business at the US box office as well. Going by the reports, the film is expected to have made a share of around Rs 2 crore on Tuesday at the worldwide box office.
Reaching New Heights?
iSmart Shankar did a solid business in the first weekend and emerged as a break-even. Now, if the reports that are doing the rounds are to be believed, iSmart Shankar is expected to have made a gross collection of in between Rs 55-60 crore from the 6 days of run.