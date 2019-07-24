iSmart Shankar Box Office Collections (Day 6): This Mass Entertainer Is Reaching New Heights!

The Occupancy Rates For Tuesday

There was a dip in the occupancy rates when compared to the previous days. However, the major dip was for the morning shows. Reportedly, the film regained the power for the evening and night shows by registering good occupancy rates in many of the centres.

AP/TS Collections

iSmart Shankar is expected to have done a steady business on Tuesday as well. If the reports doing the rounds are to be believed, iSmart Shankar is expected to have to made a share of in between Rs 1.5-2 Crore on Tuesday.

Worldwide Collections

AP/TS continues to be the major performing centre for the movie. The movie has so far done a decent business at the US box office as well. Going by the reports, the film is expected to have made a share of around Rs 2 crore on Tuesday at the worldwide box office.

Reaching New Heights?

iSmart Shankar did a solid business in the first weekend and emerged as a break-even. Now, if the reports that are doing the rounds are to be believed, iSmart Shankar is expected to have made a gross collection of in between Rs 55-60 crore from the 6 days of run.