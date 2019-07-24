English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    iSmart Shankar Box Office Collections (Day 6): This Mass Entertainer Is Reaching New Heights!

    By Staff
    |

    iSmart Shankar is racing ahead and the smart performance of the movie at the box office is indeed a pleasant sight for every Telugu movie lover. Ram Pothineni has put up a solid performance as iSmart Shankar in this film, which has been crafted to perfection by Puri Jagannadh, who has once again proved that he knows the pulse of the audiences very much. The film passed the Monday test with huge marks, which rightly made a statement regarding the film's success. How well did iSmart Shankar perform on Tuesday? Read iSmart Shankar box office collections (Day 6) report to know further details regarding these.

    The Occupancy Rates For Tuesday

    There was a dip in the occupancy rates when compared to the previous days. However, the major dip was for the morning shows. Reportedly, the film regained the power for the evening and night shows by registering good occupancy rates in many of the centres.

    AP/TS Collections

    iSmart Shankar is expected to have done a steady business on Tuesday as well. If the reports doing the rounds are to be believed, iSmart Shankar is expected to have to made a share of in between Rs 1.5-2 Crore on Tuesday.

    Worldwide Collections

    AP/TS continues to be the major performing centre for the movie. The movie has so far done a decent business at the US box office as well. Going by the reports, the film is expected to have made a share of around Rs 2 crore on Tuesday at the worldwide box office.

    Reaching New Heights?

    iSmart Shankar did a solid business in the first weekend and emerged as a break-even. Now, if the reports that are doing the rounds are to be believed, iSmart Shankar is expected to have made a gross collection of in between Rs 55-60 crore from the 6 days of run.

    More

    ISMART SHANKAR News

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 24, 2019, 4:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 24, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue