iSmart Shankar Box Office Collections (Day 8): Before The Dear Comrade Storm!

The Second Week

iSmart Shankar is now in its second week of run. The film has retained a good number of screens and that definitely is a positive sign. If reports are to be believed, the film has entered the second week in as many as 360 theatres in AP/TS regions.

AP/TS Collections

On its eighth day at the AP/TS regions, the film witnessed a minor drop in comparison to the previous day. However, the occupancy rate was decent enough and the movie is expected to have made a share of in between Rs 1-1.2 crore from AP/TS regions

Worldwide Collections

iSmart Shankar completed the first week in style with the movie having fetched above Rs 28 crore share. If the latest reports are anything to go by, the Ram Pothineni starrer is expected to have touched the Rs 30-crore mark share at the worldwide box office on its eighth day.

The Way Ahead

iSmart Shankar has the mileage to go an extra mile at the box office and the movie is expected to enjoy a pretty decent second weekend. However, Dear Comrade is making a big release in theatres this week and it needs to be seen whether the film's arrival will affect the collections of iSmart Shankar or not.