    iSmart Shankar Box Office Collections (Day 8): Before The Dear Comrade Storm!

    By Staff
    |

    Team iSmart Shankar has all reasons to be happy. With the film successfully completing a week of run in all the release centres and that too with steady collections, the movie has proved its longevity at the box office. iSmart Shankar might have to cross a few more hurdles before it could push the boundaries of success but that doesn't take away anything from the fantastic performance that the film has displayed so far. The first week was fabulous for the movie and all eyes are on how the film will perform on the second week. Read iSmart Shankar box office collections (Day 8) report to know further details regarding this.

    The Second Week

    iSmart Shankar is now in its second week of run. The film has retained a good number of screens and that definitely is a positive sign. If reports are to be believed, the film has entered the second week in as many as 360 theatres in AP/TS regions.

    AP/TS Collections

    On its eighth day at the AP/TS regions, the film witnessed a minor drop in comparison to the previous day. However, the occupancy rate was decent enough and the movie is expected to have made a share of in between Rs 1-1.2 crore from AP/TS regions

    Worldwide Collections

    iSmart Shankar completed the first week in style with the movie having fetched above Rs 28 crore share. If the latest reports are anything to go by, the Ram Pothineni starrer is expected to have touched the Rs 30-crore mark share at the worldwide box office on its eighth day.

    The Way Ahead

    iSmart Shankar has the mileage to go an extra mile at the box office and the movie is expected to enjoy a pretty decent second weekend. However, Dear Comrade is making a big release in theatres this week and it needs to be seen whether the film's arrival will affect the collections of iSmart Shankar or not.

    Story first published: Friday, July 26, 2019, 4:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 26, 2019
