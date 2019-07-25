iSmart Shankar Box Office Collections (First Week): Ram Pothineni Movie Shines Exceedingly Well!
iSmart Shankar is a film that deserves the praises that it has been receiving. Not many Telugu movies have managed to live up to the expectations bestowed on them but iSmart Shankar is quite different. It hit the theatres with baggage of expectations and now, has walked into the favourites list of the Telugu movie audiences. iSmart Shankar has completed first week of run in the theatres across the globe. It was a memorable week for iSmart Shankar with the Ram Pothineni movie scaling to new heights. Read iSmart Shankar first week box office collections report to know further details regarding this.
Day 7 For iSmart Shankar
iSmart Shankar has completed week 1 in style. It performed pretty well on the seventh day as well despite being a working day. Like the previous days, iSmart Shankar fetched the maximum during the evening and night shows.
AP/TS Collections
There was a slight decline in the collections in compared to the previous days. If the reports doing the rounds are to be believed, iSmart Shankar is expected to have made a share of around Rs 1.5 crore on Wednesday.
Worldwide Collections
As far as worldwide collections of the movie are considered, iSmart Shankar is expected to have collected a share of above Rs 1.6 crore on the seventh day.
First Week Collections
If the reports that have been doing the rounds are to be believed, iSmart Shankar is expected to have made a gross collection of above Rs 60 crore from the first week of its run in the theatres across the globe. Meanwhile, the film might have made a share of in between Rs 26-28 crore from the first week of run at the worldwide box office.
iSmart Shankar is expected to have a decent number of screens in the second week as well. The film has already emerged as a profitable ventured and the movie would eye to increase the magnitude of success in the days to come.