iSmart Shankar Box Office Collections (First Week): Ram Pothineni Movie Shines Exceedingly Well!

Day 7 For iSmart Shankar

iSmart Shankar has completed week 1 in style. It performed pretty well on the seventh day as well despite being a working day. Like the previous days, iSmart Shankar fetched the maximum during the evening and night shows.

AP/TS Collections

There was a slight decline in the collections in compared to the previous days. If the reports doing the rounds are to be believed, iSmart Shankar is expected to have made a share of around Rs 1.5 crore on Wednesday.

Worldwide Collections

As far as worldwide collections of the movie are considered, iSmart Shankar is expected to have collected a share of above Rs 1.6 crore on the seventh day.

First Week Collections

If the reports that have been doing the rounds are to be believed, iSmart Shankar is expected to have made a gross collection of above Rs 60 crore from the first week of its run in the theatres across the globe. Meanwhile, reports claim that the film has made a share of around Rs 28 crore from the first week of run at the worldwide box office.