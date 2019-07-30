English
    iSmart Shankar Emerges A Huge Blockbuster; Ram Pothineni Movie Repeats History In A Special Way!

    Tollywood was in need of a gigantic hit and Ram Pothineni-Puri Jagannadh team's iSmart Shankar has delivered the desirable result. The mass entertainer, which released on July 18, 2019, will complete the second week in a few days. iSmart Shankar has put up a smart performance, especially in the single screens, where the film continues to remain as the top choice of the audiences. The collections of the film have not dipped and the numbers prove that it is a huge blockbuster.

    iSmart Shankar Emerges A Huge Blockbuster; Ram Pothineni Movie Repeats History In A Special Way!

    Interestingly, iSmart Shankar repeated history in a rather special way. It has kept alive the tradition of Tollywood to deliver some big blockbusters in July. If we take a close look at the box office reports of the past five years, it is easily noticeable that some of the biggest hits of every year have come in that particular month. Take a look at the same here...

    2018

    In 2018, it was RX 100, which emerged as a dark horse at the box office. The quality movie, which was a refreshing experience, topped the collection charts and emerged as one among the most profitable Telugu movies of 2018. The film made a theatrical release on July 12, 2018.

    2017

    It was Varun Tej-Sai Pallavi starrer Fidaa, which scored big in 2017. The Sekhar Kammula directorial had hit the theatres on July 21, 2019. The lovely movie was unanimously accepted by all and fetched big at the box office.

    2016

    Pelli Choopulu, which is one among the most special movies in the acting career of Vijay Deverakonda so far, also released in July. The movie apart from becoming a huge success went on to win critical acclaim as well.

    2015

    Baahubali, the magnum opus needs no introduction. Every Tollywood movie lover would remember that the movie released on July 10, 2015, as it was the day that changed the fate of Telugu cinema. It emerged as a huge blockbuster and expanded the reach of Tollywood to new levels.

    2014

    It was Drushyam that started off this very special trend. The Venkatesh starrer, directed by Sripriya, was the Telugu remake of superhit Malayalam movie Drishyam. Much like the original, the remake too performed extremely well at the box office.

    ismart shankar ram pothineni
    Tuesday, July 30, 2019, 18:13 [IST]
