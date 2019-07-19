English
    iSmart Shankar Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download; Will Collections Be Affected?

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Puri Jagannadh's iSmart Shankar featuring Ram Pothineni in the lead, has everything going for it to please lovers of mass movies. It has been quite some time since a film of this sorts has hit the theatres in Telugu cinema and iSmart Shankar seemingly fits in particularly well to fill that void. While positive talks about iSmart Shankar is ruling the social media circuits, one of the latest developments in connection with this Ram Pothineni movie, might be a little worrisome for the audiences and especially the makers of the film. Read on to get a clear picture regarding what has actually happened.

    Piracy Continues To Create Problems

    Piracy has been a threat to the Telugu cinema industry as a whole with none of the movies, despite being big or small, unable to escape the adverse effects. iSmart Shankar, which is this month's most-talked about release, too has been hit by piracy and it's not good.

    Full Movie Leaked In Movierulz

    What is even more disheartening is that iSmart Shankar full movie has been leaked online for free download and online streaming by the website Movierulz. What has shocked the fans is that this happened after hours of the film's release.

    iSmart Shankar Reports

    Mass movie audiences are impressed with iSmart Shankar that has launched Ram in a larger-than-life avatar. Considering the reviews, iSmart Shankar boasts of a huge prospect to become a blockbuster.

    Will Piracy Affect The Collections?

    However, now piracy has hit iSmart Shankar, which has come as an unpleasant news for everyone. Nevertheless, many good movies of the recent times have went on to mint big collections at the box office, despite piracy hitting them in the release day. Let us hope that iSmart Shankar too treads the same path. Mass entertainers like iSmart Shankar deserve to be watched in the theatres amidst the cheering of a full-house crowd

