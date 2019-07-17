Ismart Shankar Pre-release Business: Ram-Puri Jagannadh Movie Is Akin To A Big Venture!
Ram Pothineni will be kick-starting the releases of 2019 with Ismart Shankar, directed by Puri Jagannadh, a director who's known for delivering according to the pulse of the audiences. Ismart Shankar is capable of taking the careers of both these personalities to new heights. By all means, it could be said that the Puri Jagannadh movie is a big release with huge stakes involved in it. The buzz is pretty good and the pre-release business that the film has done is very solid. Read the article to know the complete details surrounding this.
The Theatrical Business
Reportedly, Ismart Shankar has made a theatrical pre-release business of around Rs 19.15 crore. This is excluding the business in the overseas regions. In Nizam alone, the film has done a business of Rs 7.2 crore.
Take a look at the split-up here (figures in crore).
Nizam 7.20
Andhra 6.50
Ceded 3.33
Karnataka 1.50
ROI 0.65
Non-Theatricals
At the same time, reports suggest that the film has done a stunning pre-release business in the form of satellite and digital rights as well. Reportedly, it sums up to around Rs 17 crore and thus taking the tally of total pre-release business to Rs 36 crore.
The Best For Ram
Going by the reports, Ismart Shankar has done a sensational pre-release business akin to many of the big movies of recent times. As far as Ram Pothineni is concerned, it is the best for the young actor so far.
The Big Release
Ismart Shankar is getting a big release that again talks about the magnitude of this project. According to reports, the film will be releasing in above 900 screens across the globe and thus making it the biggest-ever release of Ram Pothineni so far.
Reports also suggest that the pre-booking for Ismart Shankar in many of the centres is on the positive side. The makers of the film will definitely be eyeing a solid opening at the box office.