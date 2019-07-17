Ismart Shankar Pre-release Business: Ram-Puri Jagannadh Movie Is Akin To A Big Venture!

The Theatrical Business

Reportedly, Ismart Shankar has made a theatrical pre-release business of around Rs 19.15 crore. This is excluding the business in the overseas regions. In Nizam alone, the film has done a business of Rs 7.2 crore.

Take a look at the split-up here (figures in crore).

Nizam 7.20

Andhra 6.50

Ceded 3.33

Karnataka 1.50

ROI 0.65

Non-Theatricals

At the same time, reports suggest that the film has done a stunning pre-release business in the form of satellite and digital rights as well. Reportedly, it sums up to around Rs 17 crore and thus taking the tally of total pre-release business to Rs 36 crore.

The Best For Ram

Going by the reports, Ismart Shankar has done a sensational pre-release business akin to many of the big movies of recent times. As far as Ram Pothineni is concerned, it is the best for the young actor so far.

The Big Release

Ismart Shankar is getting a big release that again talks about the magnitude of this project. According to reports, the film will be releasing in above 900 screens across the globe and thus making it the biggest-ever release of Ram Pothineni so far.