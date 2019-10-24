iSmart Shankar TRP Rating: Beats Maharshi By A Huge Margin!

iSmart Shankar, the Ram Pothineni movie directed by Puri Jagannadh, ranks among the biggest hits of 2019 so far. The movie which was a runaway success at the box office had made its television premiere recently on Zee Telugu. Reportedly, iSmart Shankar's mini-screen debut met with a humongous reception and now, the TRP ratings of the same is out. According to reports, iSmart Shankar registered a TRP of 16.3, which is mighty impressive. Meanwhile, the movie has also overtaken Maharshi in terms of the TRP rating. The Mahesh Babu starrer too had made its television debut recently.

Reportedly, Maharshi's TRP rating was around 9.2, which was lesser when compared to the ratings set by other biggies of the year. iSmart Shankar has also overtaken Ram Charan's Vinaya Vidheya Rama, which also premiered a few days ago and it had registered a TRP of 6.2. It is also one of the best performing movies of Ram Pothineni on television. The huge TRP rating that the movie received shows the popularity that the film has gained. iSmart Shankar is the biggest hit in Ram Pothineni's acting career, so far.

However, iSmart Shankar couldn't make it to the top slot in the list of Telugu movies of 2019 with maximum TRP ratings. The Ram Pothineni starrer is now at the second spot and it is F2 that is leading from the front. The blockbuster film from Venkatesh-Varun Tej combo had registered a TRP of 17.2.

Meanwhile, Dear Comrade will be the next major Telugu movie to make its television premiere. It needs to be seen whether the Vijay Deverakonda starrer could clinch the top spot or not.