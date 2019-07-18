iSmart Shankar Twitter Review: Here Is What Fans Feel About The Ram Pothineni Starrer
Ram Pothineni is arguably one of the most popular young heroes in Tollywood today. The heartthrob enjoys a decent fan following due to his good looks and sincere performances. At present, he is in the limelight, courtesy his latest release iSmart Shankar, slated to hit theatres today (July 18, 2019). The film, directed by ace filmmaker Puri Jagannadh, is a sci-fi thriller that features the 'Energetic Star' in a stylish new avatar. Savyasachi actress Nidhhi Agerwal and Kannada actress Nabha Natesh play the leading ladies. Actors Getup Srinu and Brahmanandam too are a part of the cast.
Recently, while talking about iSmart Shankar, Puri Jagannadh had said that the film is loosely inspired by Hollywood movies.
"I did not have a hit after Temper and this was hurting me big time. Somehow I wanted to make a hit film and in this process met Ram. He told me to write a bad boy kind of a role for him and that is how iSmart Shankar was born. The chip concept is inspired by Hollywood films and I have set the rest of the story in Telangana," he had told a website.
Meanwhile, the Twitter is getting flooded with opinion about iSmart Shankar. Take a look at some of the tweets here.
Hanu @SuperStarHanu
2019 Year 2nd Half ( July - Dec ) Starts with a Bang.. #iSmartShankar Big Releasen Blockbuster Reports Much needed Hit for TFI at this time @ramsayz @purijagan @AgerwalNidhhi Congrats for Success
Siddhu @gopal_alapati
Rest all scrap. Ah camera work, Ah editing, Ah song placement, Ah chettha twistlu, Ah irritating screenplay prathidi torture ye.. Mani sir extended album release chesthe movie ni easy ga skip kotocchu..
వేములపల్లి @vemulapalli1989
Finally come back movie anukunta andariki @ramsayz @purijagan @Charmmeofficial first hit for @PuriConnects combo ki #ManiSharma congrats to all the team #iSmartShankar #iSmartShankarDay
(Social media posts are unedited)
Fasakkkkk
Maar Muntaa Chod Chinta😎😎😎RAM Performance Story as it is ManiSharma Puri MasssHeroines Ram Kosam chuseyyochu
Movie Buff @Moviebuff007
#PaisaVasool ok movie , #iSmartShankar Ram character is >> balayya characterization