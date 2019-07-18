iSmart Shankar Twitter Review: Here Is What Fans Feel About The Ram Pothineni Starrer

Ram Pothineni is arguably one of the most popular young heroes in Tollywood today. The heartthrob enjoys a decent fan following due to his good looks and sincere performances. At present, he is in the limelight courtesy his latest release iSmart Shankar, slated to hit theatres today (July 18, 2019). The film, directed by ace filmmaker Puri Jagannadh, is a sci-fi thriller that features the 'Energetic Star' in a stylish new avatar. Savyasachi actress Nidhhi Agerwal and Kannada actress Nabha Natesh play the leading ladies. Actors Getup Srinu and Brahmanandam too are a part of the cast.

Recently, while talking about iSmart Shankar, Puri Jagannadh had said that the film is loosely inspired by Hollywood movies.

"I did not have a hit after Temper and this was hurting me big time. Somehow I wanted to make a hit film and in this process met Ram. He told me to write a bad boy kind of a role for him and that is how ISmart Shankar was born. The chip concept is inspired by Hollywood films and I have set the rest of the story in Telangana," he had told a website.

The first shows of iSmart Shankar are set to begin. Stay tuned for the Twitter review.