iSmart Shankar Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 1): Career-best Opening For Ram Pothineni!

AP/TS Collections

iSmart Shankar has reportedly registered impressive pre-booking for day 1. The film also registered a good number of houseful shows in many of the centres in AP/TS regions. The movie has collected Rs 7.8 crore in AP/TS.

Talking about the same, trade analyst BA Raju tweeted, ''1st Day Share

Nizam-3.43

Ceeded-1.2

Vizag-0.86

East-0.50

West-0.40

Krishna-0.53

Guntur-0.57

Nellore-0.30

AP+TS-7.8cr.''

USA Collections

iSmart Shankar registered good collections on day 1 at the USA box office as well. The film registered a good occupancy rate for the premiere shows. The subsequent shows also witnessed decent footfalls. As per the reports, it has collected 0.5 million at the US box office. The movie is expected to cross 1 million over the weekend.

Total Worldwide Collections

The film has been released in over 900 screens across the globe. As per recent reports, the Ram Pothineni starrer has collected Rs 8.54 crore at the worldwide box office.

Career-best So Far

Nevertheless, iSmart Shankar has definitely turned out to be the career-best opener for Ram Pothineni. The film is expected to have registered a humongous opening and thus pushing behind the actor's previous best performers like Nenu Sailaja and others. The movie might even go on to become the biggest hit of the actor's career, so far.