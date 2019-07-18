iSmart Shankar Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 1): Career Best Opening For Ram Pothineni!
iSmart Shankar, the Puri Jagannadh movie is one among the major South Indian releases of this week. The Ram Pothineni starrer features the actor in a solid mass avatar and the initial reports that have been coming in for the movie indicate that the audiences are impressed with this complete entertainer. iSmart Shankar has come in with good expectations and the buzz that the film created was also impressive. Some extremely good reports were doing the rounds regarding the pre-release business, which again underlines the fact that the trade analysts did expect the movie to make a solid opening. How well did iSmart Shankar perform on its first day at the worldwide box office. Read iSmart Shankar Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 1) report to know more about this.
AP/TS Collections
iSmart Shankar has reportedly registered impressive pre-booking for day 1. The film also registered a good number of house full shows in many of the centres in AP/TS regions. The movie is expected to have made a collection of in between Rs 6-7 crore in its first day.
USA Collections
iSmart Shankar registered good collections on day 1 at the USA box office as well. The film registered good occupancy rate for the premiere shows. The subsequent shows also witnessed decent footfalls.
Total Worldwide Collections
The film has been released in above 900 screens across the globe. Going by the buzz and the reports that the film has been receiving, the Ram Pothineni starrer is expected to have minted around Rs 8 crore at the worldwide box office.
Career Best So Far
Nevertheless, iSmart Shankar has definitely turned out to be the career best opener for Ram Pothineni. The film is expected to have registered a humungous opening and thus pushing behind the actor's previous best performers like Nenu Sailaja and others. The movie might even go on to become the biggest hit of the actor so far.