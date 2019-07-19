iSmart Shankar Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 1): Career-best Opening For Ram Pothineni!
iSmart Shankar, the Puri Jagannadh movie is one among the major South Indian releases of this week. The Ram Pothineni starrer features the actor in a solid mass avatar and the initial reports that have been coming in for the movie indicate the audiences are impressed with this complete entertainer. iSmart Shankar has come in with good expectations and the buzz the film created was also impressive. Some terrific reports were doing the rounds regarding the pre-release business, which again underlines the fact that the trade analysts did expect the movie to make a solid opening. If recent reports are anything to go by, the movie has already recovered 50 percent of its theatrical rights.
Read iSmart Shankar Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 1) report to know more about this.
AP/TS Collections
iSmart Shankar has reportedly registered impressive pre-booking for day 1. The film also registered a good number of houseful shows in many of the centres in AP/TS regions. The movie has collected Rs 7.8 crore in AP/TS.
Talking about the same, trade analyst BA Raju tweeted, ''1st Day Share
Nizam-3.43
Ceeded-1.2
Vizag-0.86
East-0.50
West-0.40
Krishna-0.53
Guntur-0.57
Nellore-0.30
AP+TS-7.8cr.''
USA Collections
iSmart Shankar registered good collections on day 1 at the USA box office as well. The film registered a good occupancy rate for the premiere shows. The subsequent shows also witnessed decent footfalls. As per the reports, it has collected 0.5 million at the US box office. The movie is expected to cross 1 million over the weekend.
Total Worldwide Collections
The film has been released in over 900 screens across the globe. As per recent reports, the Ram Pothineni starrer has collected Rs 8.54 crore at the worldwide box office.
Career-best So Far
Nevertheless, iSmart Shankar has definitely turned out to be the career-best opener for Ram Pothineni. The film is expected to have registered a humongous opening and thus pushing behind the actor's previous best performers like Nenu Sailaja and others. The movie might even go on to become the biggest hit of the actor's career, so far.